Hillary Clinton wades into crucial battleground Senate race that could determine balance of power

Former Secretary of State and two-time failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Thursday waded into what is expected to be one of the most closely watched Senate races this year that could determine the balance of power in Congress.

In an early morning post on X, Clinton offered her endorsement to Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Phoenix-area congressman and the likely Democrat nominee in the race, praising him as a “fighter” who would defend abortion “rights.”

Gallego welcomed the endorsement, saying in a statement he was “proud” to have Clinton’s support.

“She’s long been a leading advocate for social justice, an unyielding fighter for women’s rights, and a dedicated public servant who has spent decades working to better our nation. Now more than ever, we need to stand together in the face of the extremism that’s threatening Arizona and work to protect abortion rights, defend our democracy, and build a better future for families in every corner of our state,” Gallego said.

Gallego’s likely opponent, former local news anchor and conservative firebrand Kari Lake, teased the endorsement in her own X post.

“[Hillary Clinton] is all-in on [Ruben Gallego]. I’m not surprised. They have a lot in common. Ruben & Hillary have spent their careers defrauding hard-working Americans & enriching themselves at YOUR expense. I’m running to put you & your family first,” she wrote.

Gallego welcomed a second endorsement on Thursday from progressive veterans group Common Defense, which praised his support for President Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act as well as his support for abortion.

Democrats currently hold a narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate, with the backing of independent Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Angus King of Maine. Sinema announced this month that she will not seek reelection.

Recent polls of Arizona voters have shown a tight hypothetical matchup between Gallego and Lake, while former President Trump holds a slight advantage over President Biden, a factor that could have a major impact on the Senate race.

Arizona’s Senate race is one of many that Republicans see as an opportunity to flip in their favor, including West Virginia, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. A win in just two of those would give Republicans a Senate majority, assuming they hold onto their other seats not considered as competitive.

