Hollywood agent who accused Israel of ‘genocide’ donated thousands to Kamala Harris, top Dems

The Hollywood agent recently dropped by screenwriter Aaron Sorkin after ripping Israel’s retaliatory Gaza strikes as “genocide” has shown support for several high-profile Democrats through her pocketbook, including Vice President Kamala Harris’ failed presidential campaign.

Maha Dakhil, a Creative Artists Agency (CAA) agent and co-head of Motion Pictures, whose clients include stars like Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway and Madonna, found herself engulfed in controversy after posting two anti-Israel messages on one of her social media accounts.

Following Israel’s Gaza strikes, Dakhil took to Instagram and reposted a message that accused Israel of committing genocide.

“You’re currently learning who supports genocide,” the reposted message read. “That’s the line for me,” she added in the caption.

Dakhil later shared a second photo on the social media platform with the caption, “What’s more heartbreaking than witnessing genocide? Witnessing the denial that genocide is happening.”

Dakhil’s actions ignited criticism and led to Sorkin ditching her and moving to another agency. “Maha isn’t an antisemite, she’s just wrong,” Sorkin told The Hollywood Reporter. “She’s a great agent and I’m very proud of the work we did together over the last six years. I’m excited to be returning to WME.”

Dakhil, like most others in Hollywood, has long supported Democrats with thousands of dollars in political donations, campaign filings show.

Among those who have received money from her is Vice President Harris. In 2019, Dakhil pushed a $2,800 contribution to Harris’ disastrous presidential campaign, according to the records.

Dakhil has also thrown thousands of dollars behind Democrat Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

During the 2016 elections, she donated $2,000 to Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign.

Dakhil has since deleted her anti-Israel posts and resigned from the CAA’s internal agency board. She also temporarily stepped away from her day-to-day responsibilities.

“I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language,” she told Variety. “Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace. I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused.”

The controversy also prompted Dakhil to make another post addressing the messages.

“Choice of words is important. Dialogue is healing. As each excruciating day passes, I’m listening and learning more from my friends,” she wrote.

“Thank you. I’m holding all our families in my prayers…I am grieving for everyone who is suffering right now. I continue to mourn all innocent lives. My mission is peace.”

Dakhil and Vice President Harris’s office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Taylor Penley contributed reporting.