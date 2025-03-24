Homan blasts blue state as report shows it releasing illegals charged with ‘horrific’ crimes on low bails

Following a Massachusetts law barring law enforcement cooperation with ICE, illegal child rapists and other serious criminal illegals charged with “horrific crimes” are being released on to the streets on bail as low as $500 and, in some cases, no bail at all.

Responding to these releases, Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar, said that Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, both Democrats, “should be ashamed” and that despite their actions, deporting criminal illegals “will be done.”

Healey has previously said that Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state. However, a 2017 ruling by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, Lunn vs. Commonwealth, bars local and state law enforcement from coordinating with ICE to assist with deportation operations. The ruling stipulates that law enforcement cannot comply with ICE detainers, forcing agencies to release criminal migrants onto the streets.

Last week, Wu renewed her pledge to resist Trump’s deportation efforts, saying, “We stand with immigrants,” and “No one tells Boston how to take care of our own, not kings, and not presidents who think they are kings.”

BLUE CITY MAYOR RIPPED BY LOCAL LEADERS FOR PRIORITIZING POLITICS OVER SAFETY: ‘UNDERMINING PUBLIC TRUST’

However, at least seven illegal immigrants charged with serious crimes, including child rape and fentanyl trafficking, were released by local law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts in recent months, according to CBS.

The outlet reported that in one instance, a 39-year-old Honduran national named Juan Alberto Rodezno-Marin, who was charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, masked armed robbery and assault to rape, was released on his own recognizance without having to pay bail.

According to an ICE statement, immigration officials had previously arrested and removed Rodezno-Marin twice for illegally re-entering the U.S., in 2008 and 2009.

Despite these crimes and an ICE detainer being filed against him, the Middlesex Superior Court released Rodezno-Marin in December. He was not arrested by ICE until a month later. He is currently in ICE custody.

DEMOCRAT MAYOR BLASTED FOR VOWING TO MAKE MAJOR CITY ‘SAFE HAVEN’ FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Meanwhile, ABC reported the Worcester County Jail released two illegal immigrant inmates charged with child rape on bail of just $500.

Another illegal immigrant, Jose Fernando-Perez, a 49-year-old Guatemalan national charged with three counts of forcible rape of a child and three counts of aggravated rape of a child, was released in 2022 on a $7,500 bail with just an order to “stay in his home.”

Fernando-Perez was finally arrested by ICE on Feb. 2 of this year.

At the time, Patricia Hyde, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting field office director, said Fernando-Perez’s “horrific crimes against a minor in our commonwealth” made him “exactly the type of alien we are targeting with our ‘worst first’ policy.”

In northeastern Massachusetts, the Lawrence District Court released another Honduran national, 19-year-old Stivenson Omar Perez-Ajtzalan, on $7,500 bail despite pending charges of aggravated rape of a child with a 10-year age difference.

BLUE SANCTUARY STATE OPERATING AS ‘CONTROL’ CENTER FOR VICIOUS MIGRANT GANG: ACTING DEA CHIEF

CBS reported that two other inmates charged with cocaine and fentanyl trafficking were released with bail amounts of $500 and $4,000.

While speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, Homan issued a stark warning to Boston and Massachusetts leaders, saying, “You said you doubled down on not helping the law enforcement officers of ICE. I’m coming to Boston, and I’m bringing hell with me.”

Today, Homan renewed his criticism of Massachusetts and Boston’s anti-ICE policies and announced ICE arrested a total of 370 illegal immigrants in the Boston area during a five-day joint federal agency operation last week.

“I made a promise at CPAC that I was going to Boston after reading about numerous illegal alien child rapists walking the streets of Boston and Massachusetts,” he wrote on X. “Mayor Chu [sic] later testified that I was lying. Well, I traveled to Boston last Tuesday, as promised, and we kicked off a five day operation with ICE, FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshals and DSS. These incredible men and women arrested a total of 370 Illegal aliens in Boston and surrounding areas.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP COMFORTS MOTHER WHOSE SON DIED OF FENTANYL POISONING: ‘UP THERE WATCHING YOU’

Homan said that a majority of the 370 illegals were “significant criminals,” including four wanted for murder as well as drug traffickers, child sex predators and “numerous other violent public safety threats.”

“ICE had to find and arrest these illegal alien rapists because Massachusetts and Boston are sanctuaries that refuse to cooperate with ICE. They would rather release these animals back into the community rather than honor ICE detainers or notify ICE when they are scheduled to be released,” he said. “These officers and agents made the neighborhoods of Boston and Massachusetts much safer. They risked their own safety by arresting these criminals on the street, rather than a jail.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

“Releasing public safety threats back into the public, rather than working with ICE at the jails, puts the public at great risk,” he continued. “President Trump’s ‘all of government effort’ to arrest and remove the WORST FIRST is making our communities safer every day. President Trump is a Game Changer who is keeping his promises to the American people. Much more to do, but it will be done!”

EXCLUSIVE: GOP MOVES TO AUTHORIZE TRUMP TO WAGE WAR ON CARTELS THROUGH MILITARY FORCE

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Logan Trupiano, a representative for the Massachusetts Republican Party, said that while both Healey and Wu “utilize emotion and try to make this an issue of empathy … they’re not utilizing any empathy when they’re allowing illegal immigrants who were arrested for heinous crimes, particularly crimes against children, and released back in the community to re-offend.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s absolutely egregious, absolutely ridiculous, and there’s no decent argument against [deporting criminal illegals],” said Trupiano. “All they’re really doing is just attacking the Trump administration and mischaracterizing the administration’s efforts as well as ICE.”