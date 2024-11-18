Homan fires back after Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair says group will oppose mass deportations: ‘Game on’

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus will oppose President-elect Donald Trump’s planned mass deportation campaign, Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-Calif., declared during remarks on Friday.

The congresswoman – who chairs the group composed entirely of Democrats – claimed that mass deportations would “have a negative impact on the U.S. economy.”

During a Saturday appearance on “Fox News Live,” Tom Homan, who Trump tapped to serve as “border czar,” responded to the lawmaker’s remarks.

“Game on,” he declared, later adding, “shame on her.”

Homan, who previously served as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said the lawmaker should resign from Congress, noting that ICE enforces laws enacted by the nation’s legislature.

Prior to winning the 2024 presidential election, Trump pledged to initiate the biggest mass deportation in the nation’s history.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump indicated that he is prepared to declare a national emergency and leverage military assets to execute the deportation effort.

“GOOD NEWS: Reports are the incoming @RealDonaldTrump administration prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a post on Truth Social earlier this month.

“TRUE!!!” Trump declared on Monday in response to Fitton’s post.

A Fox News Poll conducted in October found that 67% of registered voters favored a policy of deporting illegal immigrants back to their home countries.