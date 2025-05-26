Homeland Security chief Noem visits Netanyahu ahead of Jerusalem Day

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening.

Noem met the Israeli leader in Jerusalem, where she voiced “strong appreciation for the Prime Minister’s policies, particularly the construction of the border fence with Egypt and the conduct of the ongoing war,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Others who attended the meeting were Israeli Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman; Foreign Policy Advisor Dr. Ophir Falk; Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Dr. Omer Dostri; and U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu met with Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nv.

“The U.S.-Israel alliance is strong and steadfast. The United States stands with the people of Israel!” Huckabee wrote on X.

The visit came on the eve of Jerusalem Day, which celebrates the reunification of East Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, with West Jerusalem. It also came days after a Chicago man shot and killed two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington D.C., last week.

Yaron Lischinsky, 31, was an Israeli citizen who had been granted “official guest” status by the U.S. State Department. The other victim, Sarah Milgrim, 26, was also employed by the Israeli Embassy. The young couple was set to be engaged.

Netanyahu has vowed to continue to go after Hamas and its leadership amid the terror group‘s failure to agree to a ceasefire and return its hostages.

In a video statement released Thursday, he criticized U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after all three countries issued a joint statement demanding that Israel end its military campaign in Gaza.

Netanyahu said Hamas does not want a Palestinian state; rather, the terror group wants the destruction of the state of Israel.

He questioned how this “simple truth evades the leaders of France, Britain, Canada and others.”