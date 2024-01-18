‘Horse’s a–‘: Biden has repeatedly insulted voters, contrary to White House press sec’s claim

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that President Biden does not insult voters, but he has made insulting remarks to them on several occasions.

“One thing that the president does not do is insult voters or American people,” Jean-Pierre said.

However, Biden has a long history of questionable remarks to voters and members of the media.

In December 2019, as Biden was campaigning for president, he appeared at an Iowa town hall and derided a voter in a tense exchange.

“I’m not a Republican,” one man told Biden at the event. “I’ve got two problems with you. One is you’re damn near as old as I am. You’re too old. I’m 83, and I know damn well I don’t have the mental faculties I did [inaudible.]”

He went on to the topic of Ukraine — specifically the lucrative job Biden’s son Hunter held with natural gas firm Burisma Holdings during the Obama administration.

“But on the other hand, you sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company where he had no experience… In order to get access for the president…you’re selling access to the president just like he was,” the questioner said.

Biden fired back: “You’re a damn liar, man. That’s not true, and no one has ever said that.” The claim that Biden “sent” his son to Ukraine for a job at Burisma is not accurate.

The man later told Biden he did not plan on voting for him. Biden said he knew that because he was “too old” to vote for him.

In May 2020, Biden appeared on Charlamagne tha God’s “The Breakfast Club” radio show and said anyone contemplating voting for him or Trump “ain’t Black” after the host said he should go to his New York studio for another interview.

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden said. “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Three months later, in August 2020, Biden snapped at a reporter and asked him if he was “a junkie” after fielding a question about if he’d ever taken a cognitive test amid attacks from then-President Trump over his mental stamina.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?” Biden said. “Come on, man. That’s like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test whether you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?” he said while turning the question back around on CBS News reporter Errol Barnett, who is Black. Biden chuckled as he finished his response.

Biden later confronted an autoworker while campaigning in September 2020 and told him he “doesn’t work for him” before calling him a “horse’s a–.”

And in 2022, Biden was caught on a hot mic calling Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bi—” after he had asked a question about inflation.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

