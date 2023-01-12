House approves resolution to protect pregnancy centers, nearly all Dems oppose

As one of their first votes in the new Congress, House Republicans passed a resolution Wednesday condemning political violence against pro-life crisis pregnancy centers, but nearly all Democrats opposed the measure.

The House voted 222-209 in favor of a resolution introduced by Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., which “condemns recent attacks of vandalism, violence, and destruction against pro-life facilities” and “recognizes the sanctity of life and the important role of pro-life facilities, groups, and churches play in supporting pregnant women, infants, and families.”

The resolution is a response to the wave of political violence targeting pro-life groups and churches that erupted last year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked on May 2. More than 100 crisis pregnancy centers, pro-life organizations and churches were firebombed, smashed, ransacked, or vandalized with pro-abortion graffiti and threatening messages.

Fox News Digital previously reported that while more than a dozen attacks have been claimed by the left-wing pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge, not a single member of the underground group has been arrested.

210 DEMOCRATS VOTE AGAINST BILL REQUIRING MEDICAL CARE FOR BABIES BORN ALIVE AFTER ABORTION ATTEMPT

The House called upon the Biden administration to enforce the law and protect pro-life groups and churches from violence.

“Since there has been so little accountability for the leaked draft Dobbs opinion and ensuing violence and intimidation against pro-lifers, we are making the position of Congress crystal clear: violence, property damage, threats, and intimidation tactics must be condemned, and these clear violations of federal and state laws must be prosecuted,” Johnson said in a statement. “I thank Speaker McCarthy and our entire House Republican leadership team for making this resolution one of the first priorities of the 118th Congress.”

However, Democrats criticized the resolution as one-sided because it did not condemn similar violence against abortion clinics. The resolution is “woefully incomplete,” said New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee. Seventy percent of abortion-related violent threats since the Supreme Court Dobbs decision have been against pro-life centers, FBI Director Christopher Wray said in November.

Reps. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., introduced a counter-resolution that “condemns all acts of political violence” and “affirms that all people have the freedom to access reproductive health care services and medical advice without fear of violence, intimidation, or harassment.”

REPUBLICANS TO CONDEMN PRO-CHOICE ACTIVIST VIOLENCE AFTER ROE ROLLBACK WITH RESOLUTION

A press release from the sponsors of the Democratic resolution stated, “the GOP’s blatant refusal to condemn the violence against pro-choice entities as part of their resolution sends a dangerous message that could further embolden the extremists behind such attacks” against abortion providers.

The release noted there have been nearly 7,000 acts of violence reported against abortion providers in the U.S. between 1977 and 2015, “including arsons, bombings, death threats, kidnappings and assaults.”

NEW YORK PRO-LIFE PREGNANCY CENTER ALLEGEDLY ‘FIREBOMBED’ BY LEFT-WING GROUP, INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED