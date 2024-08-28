House committee calls for investigation into potential ethics violations by Biden’s education secretary

EXCLUSIVE: The House Committee on Education and the Workforce is calling for an investigation into whether Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona violated the Hatch Act in an email blaming Republicans for the failure of the administration’s student loan repayment plan.

The committee penned a letter to special counsel Hampton Dellinger Tuesday in reference to a July 2024 email from Cardona reportedly sent to “student loan borrowers.”

The email, reviewed by Fox News Digital, showed the education secretary referencing “Republican elected officials” three times as the reason behind roadblocks to the Biden administration’s student loan repayment efforts.

KAMALA HARRIS AND TIM WALZ, ENDORSED BY TEACHERS UNIONS, RECEIVE FAILING GRADE FROM SCHOOL CHOICE GROUP

As stated in the committee’s letter, the Hatch Act is a federal law that prohibits government officials from using their “official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election.” The GOP-led committee claimed Cardona’s email was “a message that appears to have been sent to aid the Democrat party and the Biden-Harris administration in the November 2024 elections.”

It was signed by Republican representatives Virginia Foxx of North Carolina and Keith Self of Texas.

“In recent weeks, several federal courts have issued rulings in lawsuits brought by Republican elected officials who are siding with special interests and trying to block Americans from accessing all the benefits of the most affordable student loan repayment plan in history – the SAVE (Saving on a Valuable Education Plan),” the July email from Cardona states.

‘HE IGNORED US’: LOCAL MINNESOTA SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT SLAMS WALZ’S ‘NEGATIVE IMPACT’ ON K-12 EDUCATION

Cardona added that the Biden administration will continue to fight for student debt relief, “no matter how many times Republican elected officials try to stop us.”

“While we disagree with the Republican elected officials’ efforts here to side with special interests and block borrowers from getting breathing room on their student loans, President Biden and our administration will not stop fighting to make sure Americans have affordable access to the life-changing opportunities a higher education can provide,” he wrote.

The letter also mentioned a July 19 press release put out by Cardona’s office after a federal appeals court ruling that blocked President Biden’s student loan debt handout plan. It said, in part, “It’s shameful that politically motivated lawsuits waged by Republican elected officialsare once again standing in the way of lower payments for millions of borrowers.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Efforts to reach the Department of Education for comment were unsuccessful.