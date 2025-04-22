House Dem jumps into crowded Michigan Senate race

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., launched a bid to represent the Great Lakes State in the U.S. Senate with an ad slamming President Donald Trump.

In a video announcing her candidacy, Stevens is flanked by vehicles as she criticizes the administration’s tariff policies and vows to protect Michigan’s auto industry.

“[Trump’s] chaos and reckless tariffs are putting tens of thousands of Michigan jobs at risk,” Stevens said in her campaign launch video. She also accused the Trump administration of bringing “chaos.”

“Haley will work to bring down costs for Michigan families, continue to boost Michigan’s manufacturing and auto industries, and stand up to the Trump-Musk chaos agenda,” a statement on Stevens’ campaign website reads.

In the campaign launch ad, Stevens highlighted her work to improve America’s auto industry under the Obama administration – and even included a clip of former President Barack Obama giving her a shoutout.

Stevens is the third prominent Democrat to throw her hat in the ring since Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., announced that he would not seek a third term. The congresswoman is set to compete against state Sen. Mallory McMorrow and former gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

On the Republican side, former Rep. Mike Rogers, who lost to now-Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., in 2024, is also running in 2026. Additionally, earlier this month, longtime Michigan Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga told Fox News that his phone “hasn’t stopped ringing” since Peters’ announcement.

Michigan will be a major target for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) to flip in 2026 as the party looks to expand its majority in the Senate. When she was elected in 2018, Stevens flipped a Republican-held U.S. House seat, which could make her a formidable candidate for Senate.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.