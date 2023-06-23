House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries lashes out against GOP Oversight Chair James Comer

Top House Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., lashed out at the GOP lawmakers investigating the Biden family as Oversight Republicans have promised more witnesses against the president will come forward.

During Thursday’s weekly press briefing, Jeffries accused House Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., of acting “out of control and unhinged” as Republicans press ahead with their probe into alleged bribery and influence peddling on part of Biden and his family.

“The House Oversight Committee, under the extreme MAGA Republican leadership from the very beginning of this current Congress up until this point, has been a big failure. They have not uncovered anything that is in any way evidence of wrongdoing,” Jeffries said. “They just peddle conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory, without any meaningful evidence to move forward.”

HUNTER BIDEN SCHEDULED TO MAKE FIRST COURT APPEARANCE ON FEDERAL TAX CHARGES IN JULY

On Sunday, Comer told Fox News that more witnesses will come forward regarding his panel’s probe into alleged illicit activity by members of the Biden family. Comer said his investigation discovered indirect wire transfers to Biden family members while the 80-year-old was vice president, which originated in Romania and China.

He alleged the wires were made via shell companies to nine Biden kin, and that the discovery of an FBI 1023 form has even further deepened the investigation, with the lawmaker alleging the Justice Department sat on the bribery allegations laid out by a source in the document.

OVERSIGHT REPUBLICANS PROBE BIDEN ADMIN’S ‘BAIT-AND-SWITCH’ CRACKDOWN ON FOSSIL FUEL POWER PLANTS

“We’re going to start bringing in key figures in the Biden family influence-peddling schemes for depositions, and I think we’re on the right track, even though we’re having to fight the FBI, fight the DOJ, fight the Democrats in Congress and fight the mainstream media,” Comer said.

Jeffries accused Republicans of using their various investigations to “damage” the president ahead of the next election. He suggested that GOP lawmakers were acting on marching orders from former President Donald Trump, who is seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination while combating a federal indictment on 37 counts including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements. Trump has pled not guilty.

TRUMP SAYS HE’LL BEAT INDICTMENT AS HUNTER BIDEN GETS SWEET PLEA DEAL

“It’s important for the American people to ask the question, why do extreme MAGA Republicans continue to waste time and taxpayer dollars on these fake, fraudulent, phony investigations that have gone nowhere? It’s because they have no agenda, no plan, no vision to address the economic issues of concern to the American people,” Jeffries said. “They’d rather try to distract the American people by going down the rabbit hole of these investigations that are fueled, at the end of the day, by the insurrectionist in chief and his continued stranglehold on House Republicans.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesman for the House Oversight Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News’ Charles Creitz contributed to this report.