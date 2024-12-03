House Dems ripped for ‘tone deaf’ social media post on key issue affecting Americans: ’embarrassing’

A social media account associated with House Democrats was ripped by conservatives Tuesday over a deleted post suggesting the economy is strong and seemingly minimizing the struggles of those who have difficulty affording groceries.

“And here we were thinking y’all couldnt afford eggs!” the Ways and Means Democrats posted on X Tuesday with a screenshot of an X post from journalist Paul Brandus that said, “Record air travel, holiday shopping busting records, stock market at all-time highs. The economy is ‘the worst ever,’ some Pollyannas whine.”

The post, which has since been deleted by the Ways and Means Democrats, sparked backlash from conservatives on social media.

“What an embarrassing thing to post … wow,” Abigail Jackson, communications director for GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, posted on X, “and Dems wonder why they lost.”

“Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall, Egg prices soared—he couldn’t afford it all!” GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney posted on X. “Ways and Means Dems tweeted with smiles so wide, While the cost of eggs kept rising high! Humpty Dumpty cracked in despair, ‘These prices, these prices, they’re too much to bear!’ Democrats laugh, they don’t seem to care, But we’re stuck paying more for eggs in high-cost despair!”

“This is really what Democrat staffers on Capitol Hill think of the American majority who just rejected their policies after causing the worst inflation crisis our country has seen,” conservative commentator Amanda Head posted on X. “This is just how out-of-touch they are!”

“And people wonder why the Dems lost…,” Meredith Schellin Turton, digital director for House Speaker Mike Johnson, posted on X.

“Americans have been struggling for FOUR YEARS to afford basic necessities and House Democrats are mocking them,” Speaker Johnson posted on X. “Talk about your all-time out of touch, disgraceful comments.”

“House Dems deleted the tweet below in which they mocked people for complaining about the price of eggs, and also thought they were dunking on Republicans because there was record high spending on Black Friday,” Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross posted on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to House Ways and Means Democrats for comment but did not receive a response.

A Gallup poll released in the lead-up to the presidential election showed 52% of Americans believed they and their families are worse off today than they were four years ago.

The polling powerhouse noted that participants’ responses to whether they felt “better off” were typically tied to the U.S. economy .

Gallup’s monthly Economic Confidence Index (ECI), which ranges from -100 to +100, registered at -26, with 39% saying they were better off financially four years ago.

During the past three years, Americans have named inflation the most important financial problem facing their families. The survey’s findings suggest that inflation is an underlying fear of many Americans’ perception of the economy despite generally low unemployment and steady economic growth .

Approximately 46% of Americans say their current economic conditions are “poor,” some 29% described them as “only fair,” while 25% said they were “good” or “excellent.”

Additionally, 62% said the economy is “getting worse,” while 32% said in the survey that it is “getting better.”

Fox News Digital’s Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report