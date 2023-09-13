House Freedom Caucus member threatens to run for Senate against Graham: ‘I’m tired of Lindsey’

FIRST ON FOX: GOP Congressman Ralph Norman suggested to reporters on Tuesday night that he is strongly considering running against South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham for his Senate seat.

“Yeah, I’m tired of Lindsey,” Norman, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, told Fox News Digital’s Liz Elkind on Tuesday night when asked about running against Graham.

“I put out, I’m looking at it,” Norman continued. “In politics today that’s a long time, the 2026 race, but I’m tired of Lindsey. He’s done a good job on good judges, but he should. He’s the one who locked us in on the spending spree.”

“I’ve said it, it’s not new,” Norman added.

“Graham won’t tell him that because I’m going to run against him,” Norman could be heard saying on the phone to an unknown individual shortly before speaking to reporters.

Graham’s office declined to comment.

Norman has represented South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District since 2017 and previously served as a South Carolina State representative.

Graham has represented South Carolina in the Senate since 2003 and won his last re-election in 2020 by a margin of ten points.

A Norman campaign would be running to the right of Graham who, despite past support of former President Trump, has faced criticism from GOP voters and was showered with boos at an event supporting Trump in South Carolina in July.

Norman has been rumored to be considering a run for months and told reporters in July he was “not ruling it out.”