House Freedom Caucus to nominate Byron Donalds for House speaker

FIRST ON FOX: The House Freedom Caucus will nominate Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., for House speaker during Wednesday’s votes, two sources tell Fox News Digital.

A spokesperson for Rep. Lauren Boebert’s office, R-Colo., confirmed to Fox News Digital that Donalds will be the pick of the caucus as they dig in against GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

McCarthy can only lose four votes in order to secure the speakership. Twenty Republicans, including Donalds, voted for Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio over the caucus leader on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.