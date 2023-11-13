House GOP campaign arm launches ad blasting Alaska Democrat for voting against military pay raise

FIRST ON FOX: The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is launching an ad targeting Alaska’s Democrat at-large representative for voting against a military pay increase.

The House Republicans’ campaign arm is launching the digital ad against Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, who will be running for her second full term as a member of Congress.

The ad will be targeted to military bases throughout Alaska and is the first in an expected series of ads on Peltola’s voting record on veterans’ issues.

“Alaskans put service above self, but Mary Peltola doesn’t,” NRCC spokesperson Ben Petersen told Fox News Digital.

“Peltola turning her back on active-duty troops and betraying Alaska veterans like this is unforgivable,” Petersen added.

The ad, titled “Under Attack,” says our “soldiers are under attack” and blasts Peltola for voting against the House defense appropriations package that included a 5.2% pay raisefor the troops.

Additionally, the ad hits Peltola for voting en bloc against a funding bill for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and veterans’ benefits with other House Democrats.

“But Mary Peltola voted against a pay raise for our troops, the largest military pay raise in 20 years that both Democrats and Republicans supported,” the ad says.

“But Mary said no,” the ad continues. “Then, Mary voted against our veterans. No to funding the VA, no to veterans’ benefits.”

“Tell Mary Peltola: Start standing up for our military and veterans,” it concludes.

Peltola’s campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The ad comes as Peltola looks to capture a second full term in Congress.

Peltola took the seat in a special election after the passing of Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, in March 2022.