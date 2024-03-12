House GOP exposes ‘woke’ items in Biden’s $7.3 trillion budget

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

House Republicans are furious over “woke” programs President Biden wants to fund in his $7.3 trillion budget request.

Biden released his 188-page proposal to fund the federal government on Monday. It lays out roughly $5 trillion in tax increases overall, which the White House said would be split evenly between corporations and the top 2% of earners.

A new memo by House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, highlighted billions aimed at green energy initiatives and equity programs.

The document pointed to $3 billion for the State Department to “advance gender equity and equality worldwide,” as well as $1.5 billion for the Transportation Security Administration’s “pay equity initiative.”

It also mentioned $11 billion that Biden wants for the Department of Interior to “preserve the stories of the cultures and history across America.”

On climate change, Biden is seeking $8 billion for his American Climate Corps, aimed at hiring 50,000 new staffers by 2031 to “mobilize a new, diverse generation of… climate resilience workers,” according to Arrington’s memo.

The Texas Republican also flagged $10.6 billion that Biden wants for the Department of Energy to bolster “climate and clean energy research, development, demonstration and deployment programs” – a 12% increase from the previous year.

Biden is also seeking $1.5 billion for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights’ “environmental justice efforts,” as well as $500 million for the Green Climate Fund to “expand climate adaptation and mitigation projects in developing countries,” the memo said.

The president also requested $90 billion to expand access to free community college, even after pushback from both the House and Senate on his efforts to broadly forgive student debt.

The U.S. national debt is currently just under $34.5 trillion, according to the latest data.

“Budgets are more than just numbers on a spreadsheet – they are a set of values and principles – and based on his FY25 budget, it is clear President Biden values a bigger, more radical, and more powerful federal government over the freedom, safety and economic security of his fellow Americans,” Arrington told Fox News Digital.

The budget is largely symbolic and has virtually no chance of passing the Republican-controlled House.

However, it is a significant part of the president’s pitch to voters as he seeks to win another term in November.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Arrington’s memo.