House GOP subpoenas DOJ prosecutor who allegedly tried to shield Biden during federal probe into son Hunter

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee have issued a subpoena for a top Justice Department prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden who allegedly tried to shield President Biden from certain questions, inquiries and search warrants related to the investigation, Fox News Digital has learned.

According to the subpoena, which Fox News Digital reviewed Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf has been ordered to appear before the committee on Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. ET at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.

Wolf first began facing scrutiny earlier this year amid allegations from FBI whistleblower testimony that she limited questions and inquiries about the president and blocked search warrants because she was worried about “optics” during the years-long probe.

WATCH: WHITE HOUSE ISSUES STERN DEFENSE OF BIDEN’S ‘STAMINA’ ON 81ST BIRTHDAY AMID GROWING AGE CONCERNS

One whistleblower, Gary Shapley Jr., who was the supervisor of the investigation at the IRS, said that “at every stage” of the Hunter Biden probe, decisions were made that “had the effect of benefiting” the president’s son.

Shapley made a number of damning allegations that cast doubt on the legitimacy of the years-long investigation, and he lobbed critical accusations at Wolf.

According to Shapley, Wolf worked to “limit” questioning related to President Biden and apparent references to Biden as “dad” or “the big guy.”

TRUMP MEDICAL REPORT RELEASED AS BIDEN FACES CONCERNS OVER AGE, HEALTH

Wolf allegedly said there was “no specific criminality to that line of questioning” relating to President Biden, which Shapley said “upset the FBI.”

In October 2020, Wolf reviewed an affidavit for a search warrant for Hunter Biden’s residence and “agreed that probable cause had been achieved,” Shapley testified. However, Shapley said Wolf ultimately would not allow a physical search warrant on the president’s son.

Shapley said Wolf determined there was “enough probable cause for the physical search warrant there, but the question was whether the juice was worth the squeeze.”

WATCH: WHITE HOUSE ISSUES BRUTAL RESPONSE TO BIDEN’S ‘INAPPROPRIATE’ NICKNAME GIVEN BY ANTI-ISRAEL CRITICS

Wolf allegedly said that “optics were a driving factor in the decision on whether to execute a search warrant,” Shapley said, adding that Wolf agreed that “a lot of evidence in our investigation would be found in the guesthouse of former Vice President Biden but said there is no way we will get that approved.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wolf also allegedly tipped off Hunter Biden’s legal team ahead of a planned search of his storage unit.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.