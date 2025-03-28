House Judiciary calls on Biden DOJ prosecutor to testify in Dr Eithan Haim case

FIRST ON FOX: The House Judiciary Committee sent a letter Thursday to Tina Ansari, the lead federal prosecutor in a case brought by the Biden Department of Justice, against Dr. Eithan Haim for leaking records that revealed Texas Children’s Hospital was performing medical procedures on minors.

Ansari indicted Haim on federal charges after he exposed the Texas medical system for performing transgender medical procedures on minors.

Ansari was removed from the criminal case, which has since been dismissed by the Trump Justice Department, after information showed that her family was involved extensively in business dealings with the Texas medical hospital system.

NFL LEGEND BRETT FAVRE SLAMS OREGON HS OFFICIALS AFTER TRANS RUNNER BLOWS AWAY FEMALE COMPETITION

Fox News Digital obtained the letter to Ansari, which reads, “You were the lead prosecutor on Dr. Haim’s case. You allegedly were removed from the case for failing to report an enormous conflict of interest stemming from the substantial financial and political ties to your close family members.”

“This lack of candor and apparent conflict of interest raises further concerns around DOJ’s weaponization against Dr. Haim for blowing the whistle on [Texas Children’s Hospital]. Your testimony will inform the Committee’s legislative reforms aimed at enhancing civil liberties, protecting minors, combatting conflicts of interest, and preventing and prohibiting the weaponization of DOJ to prosecute individuals for holding disfavored viewpoints.”

A source familiar with the hearing told Fox News Digital that Haim and his attorney, Mark Lytle, are expected to testify alongside Ansari.

TRUMP ADMIN CUTS ADDITIONAL $1M IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR ‘TRANSGENDER ANIMAL’ EXPERIMENTS

Marcella Burke, Haim’s attorney at the time President Donald Trump’s Justice Department dismissed the case, told Fox News Digital in January, “The case has been dismissed with prejudice so that the federal government can never again come after him for blowing the whistle on the secret pediatric transgender program at Texas Children’s Hospital.”

During the case, Haim’s lawyers argued that the leaked files contained redacted patient information despite DOJ prosecutors claiming that the records contained the names of children who had been receiving puberty-blocking devices, among other gender transition procedures.

MAINE HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE SENDS MESSAGE TO GOVERNOR AMID TRANS-ATHLETE POLICY CONTROVERSY

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which protects patients’ private medical history and information, does include exceptions for the relevant release of records if there are public health concerns or instances of patient harm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haim faced up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of up to $250,000 if he would have been found guilty in the Biden DOJ-driven indictment.