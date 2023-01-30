House Judiciary Committee hearing on border crisis to feature law enforcement, fentanyl victims group

FIRST ON FOX: The House Judiciary Committee is set to hold a hearing on Wednesday focused on President Biden’s “border crisis,” and will examine border security, national security and how fentanyl has impacted American lives, Fox News Digital has learned.

Fox News has learned that Terrell County, Texas Judge Dale Lynn Carruthers; Sheriff of Cochise County, Arizona Mark Dannels; and co-founder of Forever 15 Project Brandon Dunn will testify before the committee Wednesday.

The hearing is set for 10:00 a.m.

