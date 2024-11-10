House of Representatives: Race to majority tightens with Republicans inching closer

The race for the majority in the House of Representatives is on with each party vying for power and key races yet to be called.

As of Saturday, Republicans held 212 seats and Democrats held 200. A party needs 218 seats for a majority.

The path to victory for a Democratic majority in the House is narrowing, with the party needing to sweep the most contested races to win power.

Many undeclared seats are in the western U.S. or in swing districts, including Arizona, Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Louisiana, Ohio, Maryland, New York, Maine and Alaska.

ALL EYES ON CALIFORNIA AS HOUSE MAJORITY STILL HINGES ON TIGHT RACES

Democratic incumbent Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola is in a tight race in Alaska’s at-large congressional district, where she is trailing Republican entrepreneur Nick Begich.

As of Saturday evening, Begich was leading Peltola 49.49% to 45.42% with 76.5% of the vote counted.

The race in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District is tight, with the Republican candidate barely leading.

Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani, a first-term lawmaker, was leading former Democratic state lawmaker Kirsten Engel by just 1,795 votes as of Saturday evening. According to Fox News’ Decision Desk, 75.64% of the vote has been counted.

Republican Rep. John Duarte is leading former Democratic state Assembly member Adam Gray in California’s 13th Congressional District, but the highly contested race remains uncalled as of Saturday.

With 61.7% of the vote, Duarte, a first-term lawmaker, was ahead of Gray. Duarte took the lead with 52% of the vote, and Gray trailed with 48.75% with 61.73% of the vote counted.

SHUTDOWN STANDOFF LOOMS IN CONGRESS’ FINAL WEEKS BEFORE TRUMP’S RETURN TO WHITE HOUSE

The race to succeed outgoing Democratic Rep. Katie Porter in California’s 47th Congressional District is also razor-thin.

Republican Scott Baugh, a former Assembly member, and state Sen. Dave Min, a Democrat, are vying for the open seat.

Min has 50% of the vote to Baugh’s 49.8% with 79% of the votes counted.

Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a Democrat, is trailing Republican state Rep. Gabe Evans in Colorado’s 8th Congressional District.

With 86% of the votes counted, Evans was ahead of Caraveo. The lead, if sustained, would be a flip for Republicans.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has said the House is poised to remain in GOP hands, and he has launched his bid to retain the gavel.

Democrats are holding out hope they could win by a razor-thin majority.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., wrote on X Thursday it “has yet to be decided who will control” the House next year, pointing to ongoing ballot counting in Oregon, Arizona and California.