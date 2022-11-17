House Republicans allege Biden directly involved in business dealings with son Hunter Biden

Republican Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan alleged at a press conference Thursday that President Biden was actively involved in overseas business dealings involving his son Hunter.

Comer, citing whistleblowers, asserted that the Biden family “flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family.”

The representatives alleged that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden participated in “waste, fraud, and abuse” in international business dealings. The Republicans are releasing a report Thursday outlining their findings.

“This is an investigation of Joe Biden,” Comer said.

The Republicans say they have uncovered evidence of conspiracy or defrauding the United States, wire fraud, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering, tax evasion and other crimes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.