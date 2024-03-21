House Republicans move to strengthen protections for DOJ whistleblowers

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are eyeing stronger protections for whistleblowers who come out publicly against the Department of Justice (DOJ).

A new bill led by Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., and backed by House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is aimed at trying to ensure an expedient and impartial process for DOJ whistleblowers.

“Unfortunately, the FBI and DOJ have a long history of quieting whistleblowers by pulling security clearances, delaying investigations and ending their careers. The Protect Whistleblowers from Retaliation Act will ensure those who come forward to do the right thing are able to do so without fearing for their future,” Langworthy told Fox News Digital.

Jordan told Fox News Digital “dozens” of DOJ whistleblowers have approached his committee “with allegations of political bias and misconduct.”

“These whistleblowers risked their careers and their livelihoods to speak out to shine a light on the problem and to restore public trust in the FBI. Regrettably, loopholes in existing whistleblower protection laws have allowed FBI senior leadership to retaliate against many of these whistleblowers,” Jordan said.

The bill would affirm the DOJ Inspector General’s office as the sole investigator for whistleblower retaliation investigations and would require those investigations be completed within 240 days.

It would also block the DOJ from implementing personnel practices involving the removal of security clearances.

Outside of Congress the legislation was backed by Matthew Whitaker, former acting Attorney General under ex-President Trump and the current Chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Law and Justice.

“This legislation is not merely a shield; it is a loudspeaker for those committed to holding our government accountable to its highest principle: serving ‘We The People.’ It ensures that the act of speaking truth to power is recognized not as a liability, but as the bedrock of a transparent and accountable governance,” Whitaker told Fox News Digital.

The House Judiciary Committee has been investigating allegations of whistleblower retaliation within the FBI, in particular, since Republicans took the majority in January 2023. Its select subcommittee on weaponization of the federal government held a hearing in May of last year about alleged whistleblower retaliation within the bureau.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DOJ for comment on Langworthy and Jordan’s accusations.