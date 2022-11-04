House Republicans release 1,000-page report alleging politicization in the FBI, DOJ

House Republicans on Friday released a new report detailing whistleblower allegations of FBI misconduct and politicization at the highest levels of the Department of Justice.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the stewardship of Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, is broken,” the GOP report states. “The problem lies not with the majority of front-line agents who serve our country, but with the FBI’s politicized bureaucracy.”

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee say this report is “the first comprehensive accounting of the FBI’s problems to date, which undermine the FBI’s fundamental law-enforcement mission.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.