House Republicans spark outrage with bilingual post as GOP infighting intensifies

People pilloried the House GOP in response to a tweet from the House Republicans X account that declared, “We need to get Americans off the sidelines.”

As the post has been inundated with backlash, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was among those who weighed in.

“Americans got off the sidelines and handed us the majority in November. It’s the House GOP that is not passing President Trump’s executive orders, making DOGE cuts permanent, and hasn’t completed the big beautiful bill. Getting ratioed in comments is how Americans feel,” Greene wrote.

BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre slammed House Republicans, writing, “How about you pass one decent bill you clowns.”

“Americans got off the sidelines to get you elected. You’re squandering it,” Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports declared in a post.

Separately, a bit less than an hour before sharing that widely-panned post, the House GOP X account tweeted a post that included both English and Spanish — that post also sparked criticism.

“House Republicans believe in every American’s potential to thrive by embracing the power of work. Los Republicanos en la Cámara creemos en que cada ciudadano americano tiene el potencial de prosperar y beneficiarse de las oportunidades de trabajo,” the post read.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, fired back, “Is this a joke, @HouseGOP? We’re in America. We represent Americans. We don’t pander in foreign languages. Speak English.” In another tweet, the congressman declared, “‘Press 2 for English’ is a losing message, @HouseGOP.”

“America First! Now press one for English,” MacIntyre wrote, adding, “You don’t hate the Republican Party enough.”

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire wrote, "Fire everyone associated with this account."