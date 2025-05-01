House Republicans subpoena USA fencing chairman with history of supporting trans competitors in women’s sports

House Republicans have subpoenaed USA Fencing (USFA) board chair Damien Lehfeldt in an effort to compel him to testify in front of Congress during a hearing examining the participation of transgender women in biologically women’s sports.

The subpoena comes after USA Fencing’s Chief Executive Officer Phil Andrews told the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency, which intends to hold the hearing on May 7, that Lehfeldt would be unavailable to testify for unspecified reasons, according to a letter sent in tandem with the subpoena. Lehfeldt’s apparent refusal to cooperate comes after he allegedly made public statements online indicating he had intended to be present at the hearing.

“Under the Ted Stevens Act, an [National Governing Body]—such as USFA—is required to provide equal opportunities to athletes regardless of sex when engaged in developing interest and participation in the sport it governs throughout the United States,” the letter accompanying the subpoena, signed by GOP House Oversight Chairman James Comer. “The Subcommittee is concerned that the policies of USFA may not uphold these obligations and that the underlying law is not accomplishing its intended purpose. Therefore, the Subcommittee is investigating whether additional legislation regarding requirements of NGBs of amateur sports, like USFA, is necessary to address these issues.”

Lehfeldt and Andrews have both publicly expressed their support for allowing transgender women to compete on biological women’s sports teams. House Republicans’ decision to subpoena Lehfeldt follows an incident when a female fencer named Stephanie Turner was punished by USA Fencing for refusing to compete against a transgender competitor earlier this year.

Turner, during a regional meet in March, refused to compete against a transgender competitor who previously had competed in the men’s division. A video of her taking a symbolic knee at the start of the match, eventually earning her a “black card,” fencing’s most severe penalty, went viral following the incident.

“In fencing, personally, I see it quite often,” Turner said following the incident. “I have witnessed transgender fencers in women’s tournaments and girls’ tournaments in different age categories, specifically Y-14 (the youngest age group).”

Fox News Digital reached out to USA Fencing for comment but did not immediately receive a response.