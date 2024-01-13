Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

House Republicans will move forward to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify in front of lawmakers about his business dealings.

“Hunter Biden has already defied two valid, lawful subpoenas,” said a joint statement from House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. “For now, the House of Representatives will move forward with holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress until such time that Hunter Biden confirms a date to appear for a private deposition in accordance with his legal obligation.”

Earlier this week, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and House Judiciary Committee passed a resolution recommending the House of Representatives find Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a lawful subpoena.

“House Republicans have been resolute in demanding Hunter Biden sit for a deposition in the ongoing impeachment inquiry, the joint statement said. “While we are heartened that Hunter Biden now says he will comply with a subpoena, make no mistake: Hunter Biden has already defied two valid, lawful subpoenas. Instead of appearing for his deposition on December 13, 2023, Hunter Biden appeared on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol where he made a public statement without taking any questions. Then this week at the Oversight Committee’s markup of his contempt resolution, Hunter Biden pulled another stunt as he continued to defy duly issued subpoenas.”

Hunter Biden has said his father, President Biden, was never financially involved in his business dealings, including his work with Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings or Chinese firms.

On Friday, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, told the House Oversight and House Judiciary Committees that if a new subpoena is issued under the “duly authorized impeachment inquiry,” the first son “will comply for a hearing or deposition.”

Hunter Biden, ahead of his subpoenaed deposition on Dec. 13, offered to testify publicly. Comer and Jordan rejected his request, saying he would not have special treatment and pointed to the dozens of other witnesses who have appeared, as compelled, for their interviews and depositions. Comer and Jordan vowed to release the transcript of Hunter Biden’s deposition.

Biden defied the subpoena and delivered a public statement outside the Capitol. At the time, he said his father “was not financially involved in my business.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were “proud” of their son for “continuing to rebuild his life.” The White House has repeatedly said that the President had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings.

Comer and Jordan said they will work to schedule a deposition date but would not “tolerate any additional stunts or delay” from the younger Biden.

“The American people will not tolerate, and the House will not provide, special treatment for the Biden family,” they said.

Fox News Digital’s Thomas Catenacci and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.