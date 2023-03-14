House Republicans win access to Biden’s foreign banking documents

House Republicans will receive access to President Biden’s foreign banking documents, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer says.

Comer made the announcement during a televised appearance with Sean Hannity on Fox News late Monday night. Comer says his committee came to an agreement with the Treasury Department to allow access to documents relating to Biden and his family, including Hunter Biden.

“We just got word that Treasury said they will give us access,” Comer told Hannity on Monday.

The Biden administration has yet to confirm such a move.

News of the agreement came hours after Comer’s Oversight Committee subpoenaed more bank records from the Bank of America earlier Monday. The subpoenas targeted “all financial records” from three of Hunter Biden’s business associates dating from Jan. 20, 2009, to the present.

“The Oversight Committee has subpoenaed and obtained financial records related to the Biden family’s influence peddling,” a committee spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “These documents solidify our understanding of several areas of concern and have opened new avenues of investigation about the Biden family’s business schemes.”

Last month, Comer sent requests to President Biden’s brother and Hunter Biden’s business partner, Eric Schwerin, for records as Republicans probe whether members of the Biden family leveraged Joe Biden’s position as vice president to “sell access around the world.”

The committee’s investigation comes as the federal investigation into Hunter Biden continues into its fifth year.

Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018 for his tax affairs – an investigation that was predicated, in part, by suspicious activity reports (SARs) regarding some foreign transactions. Those SARs involved funds from “China and other foreign nations,” according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The investigation is being led by Trump-appointed Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss.