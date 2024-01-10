How and where to watch Ron DeSantis’ town hall with Fox News

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Fox News Channel is set to host a live town hall with Republican presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, January 9.

The hour-long event will air at 6 p.m. ET in front of a live audience in Iowa — where GOP candidates are competing for voter attention ahead of the state’s Jan. 15 caucuses that kick off the 2024 presidential nominating calendar.

Fox News’ Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, who co-moderated the first presidential primary debate of the 2024 cycle in Milwaukee, will lead the questioning during Monday’s town hall.

TUNE INTO FOX NEWS TO WATCH GOP HOPEFUL RON DESANTIS IN AN EXCLUSIVE TOWN HALL

DeSantis is a must-watch GOP candidate ahead of the Iowa caucuses set for early next week. The presidential hopeful has been a vocal frontrunner on the campaign trail thus far. Baier and MacCallum are expected to discuss numerous issues with DeSantis, on a broad range of topics important to American voters.

The town hall event featuring DeSantis will be televised on FOX News Channel, and viewers can access a live stream on FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s streaming platform, as well as on FOXNews.com and FOXBusiness.com. FOX websites will also include debate reporting and a live blog throughout the night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The event is the second during the week of highly anticipated Fox News town halls. Pesidential candidate Nikki Haley participated in a Fox News town hall Monday and former President Donald Trump will be at an Iowa town hall on Wednesday evening.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.