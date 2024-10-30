How GOP, Dem senators are using 2024 campaign trail to lobby for conference influence

Republican and Democrat senators have been out on the 2024 campaign trail in full force ahead of critical elections, including those who are not seeking office themselves this cycle.

As the GOP looks to retake the majority in the Senate, leader candidates Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, have not been the only ones lending a helping hand to candidates.

Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., are among those who have used the congressional recess to campaign with other Republicans.

Both Ernst and Cotton are notably running to be the next Republican conference chair.

Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso, R-Wyo., has also hit the trail often, even as he vies for re-election in a noncompetitive Wyoming race. He is running unopposed to replace Thune as Republican whip.

“No candidate ever forgets the help they receive in their moment of need, and any senator looking to build relationships is smart to lend a hand on the campaign trail. And all of your existing colleagues appreciate when you’re giving up your time to earn a majority,” said former top aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., John Ashbrook, a Republican strategist.

Ernst has traveled to Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Montana, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania since June, hitting some of the states multiple times.

The Iowa Republican specifically campaigned with Montana Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy, Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, Michigan Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick and Nevada Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown, according to a schedule shared with Fox News Digital.

“Kamala Harris and Democrats are trying to destroy the country I know and love, the one I fought for,” she told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement. “That’s why I refuse to sit on the sidelines. Throughout the year, I’ve been crisscrossing our great country to elect Republicans up and down the ballot, bring a Donald Trump victory home, and recruit the next lineup of my Senate colleagues.”

“With days until Election Day, we can’t let up. We must run across the finish line. This barnstorm of battleground states will ensure Kamala Harris and Chuck Schumer can never again open our nation’s borders to a stampede of illegal immigrants and terrorists, unlock historic inflation, destroy America’s reputation on the world stage, or force radical green mandates on hardworking Americans.”

Cotton similarly joined Sheehy, Moreno, Rogers, Brown and McCormick during his travels in the pivotal states. He additionally campaigned in Arizona with Republican candidate Kari Lake, in Wisconsin with Republican candidate Eric Hovde and in Florida with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

The Arkansas Republican will be hitting both Texas and Nebraska this week to support Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Deb Fischer, R-Neb., according to a schedule shared with Fox News Digital.

Incumbent Democrats have also been deploying to crucial races to offer assistance, with Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., traveling during the election cycle.

Booker has rivaled his Republican colleagues with his heavy campaign schedule this cycle. The New Jersey Democrat had appearances reportedly slated in Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas, despite having already visited many of the states this year.

Additionally, he has appeared in Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina and Wisconsin, per the New Jersey Globe.

Both Warnock and Ossoff have been assisting Vice President Kamala Harris in their home state of Georgia, but their activities have also extended to other key states. The two Democrats have each made trips to Michigan, and Warnock has also lent a helping hand to Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., in his Senate race.

Senators have a vested interest in expanding their party within Congress, giving them the opportunity to act on their legislative goals. However, with Republican leadership elections coming just after the presidential election, the campaign trail is also a place to show personal loyalty and build on relationships.

For example, Ernst is not only helping out those in competitive elections. The Iowa Republican hosted two Republican Senate candidates last month on a co-delegation trip to the Middle East. Reps. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and John Curtis, R-Utah, are heavily favored to sweep their respective elections to the U.S. Senate. According to Ernst’s office, her invitation was to prepare the expected new members to be strong on national security in the upper chamber.

