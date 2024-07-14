How Secret Service protocol has changed amid presidential assassination attempts through the years

On Saturday evening, July 13, 2024, Republican candidate former President Trump was shot and a bullet pierced his ear during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Secret Service agents surrounded Trump following the assassination attempt and quickly escorted him from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds. Trump covered his ear and ducked after he was struck by a bullet on the side of the head.

He had only been speaking for several minutes before the gunman, identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, fired at him.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement, “An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

The gunman was on top of a building within proximity of the event and the stage Trump stood on. Rally attendees have revealed to reporters that they notified local police of a gunman and tried to cause enough commotion to flag the Secret Service down. Many Americans are wondering about the details of the Secret Service’s protocol in the event of the assassination attempt.

The law enforcement agency’s website reads: “Our protective mission dates back to 1901, after the assassination of President William McKinley. Following the tragedy, the Secret Service was authorized to protect the President of the United States. In 1906, Congress passed legislation and funds for the Secret Service to provide presidential protection. Over the years, the number of our protectees and the scope of the protective mission has expanded in response to the evolving threat environment.”

Following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, President Lyndon B. Johnson created the executive order, President’s Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy, referred to as the Warren Commission, on Nov. 29, 1963. The summary of the order concludes that people everywhere are to receive “full and truthful knowledge” of assassinations and assassination attempts, according to the National Archives.

The order prescribed modifications to Secret Service procedures and afforded future presidents the ability to be up close and personal with constituents, as JFK was, while also protecting the POTUS and the first family and anticipating possible threats.

In addition to this, new inspection techniques were deployed for buildings along a motorcade route. Other government agencies are requested during presidential visits where agents are stationed.

While there were no errors found within the U.S. Secret Service during the investigation of JFK’s assassination, it was concluded that the agency was understaffed and underfunded, according to the National Archives. Subsequently, more money was added to the budget, which resulted in heavily armored cars and motorcades.

Additionally, the Secret Service is authorized to protect the first family, including the president, all immediate family members, the vice president, others in order of succession of the Oval Office, former presidents until the end of their lifetime, unless declined, their spouses and the children of former presidents up to age 16, among others.

Because of this, Donald and Melania Trump are the only family members of the former president required to receive Secret Service personnel.

On the official agency website, major presidential and vice presidential candidates and their spouses are required protection within 120 days of an election. However, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is urging President Biden to provide independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. with a Secret Service detail immediately following the assassination attempt on Trump.

Polis took to X to write, “I encourage [Biden] to immediately provide Secret Service protection for [Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.].”

Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley also requested Secret Service agents in February following “swatting” incidents at rally events.

Presently, the Secret Service employs 3,200 special agents, 1,300 uniformed division officers and more than 2,000 other professionals, according to the official agency website.