How to watch Fox News’ town hall with Nikki Haley

A week of back-to-back Fox News-hosted town halls will kick off with presidential candidate and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday, January 8.

Fox News Channel will host the first of three days of town halls with Haley at 6 p.m. EST, speaking with the only female candidate in the GOP presidential race on women’s issues and topics most important to voters.

“Special Report” chief political anchor Bret Baier and “The Story” anchor Martha MacCallum will co-moderate the event in Iowa.

Haley’s GOP primary competitors, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have ramped up attacks on her campaign after the former ambassador climbed to second place in several recent polls. The GOP hopeful’s surge was recently on full display after the campaign reported doubling donor contributions in the fourth quarter, reporting a $24 million haul during the October to December donation period.

How to watch

Viewers can tune in to the live town hall event featuring Haley on FOX News Channel. Viewers can also access a live stream on FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s streaming platform, as well as FOXNews.com and FOXBusiness.com. FOX websites will also include live debate reporting and a live blog throughout the evening.

Fox News will also host a town hall with Haley’s primary challenger Ron DeSantis on Tuesday evening and a town hall with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.