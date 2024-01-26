Hunter Biden biz associate Rob Walker to testify on being alleged ‘vehicle’ for Biden family’s foreign funds

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Hunter Biden’s business associate Rob Walker is set to appear for a closed-door transcribed interview at the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees on Friday morning to discuss his role in being an alleged “vehicle” for the Biden family to receive foreign funds.

Walker is set to appear at 10 a.m. on Capitol Hill after being subpoenaed by both House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan in November.

His testimony comes as part of the House impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

In notifying his attorney of his subpoena, Comer and Jordan explained that Walker set up his limited liability company, Robinson Walker LLC. The chairmen said it was “used as a vehicle to receive foreign funds and send a percentage of the money to Biden family members.”

One example Comer and Jordan provided is when Joe Biden served as vice president, Robinson Walker LLC received millions of dollars from a company owned by Gabriel Popoviciu, a Romanian who was then the subject of a high-profile corruption prosecution in his home country.

“Following the receipt of this money, Robinson Walker sent over one million dollars to Biden family accounts, including those of Hunter Biden and Hallie Biden,” Comer and Jordan wrote.

But Comer and Jordan flagged that those payments from Romania to Robinson Walker LLC started “within approximately five weeks of then-Vice President Biden meeting with the President of Romania, where, according to the official readout, the issue of corruption was discussed.”

Comer and Jordan also note that Robinson Walker LLC received a payment of $3 million from State Energy HK Limited, a Chinese company, in February 2017, less than two months after Biden left the Obama administration. Comer and Jordan said that in the three months following that payment, Robinson Walker LLC made “incremental payments totaling over one million dollars to Biden family members and their companies, including Hallie Biden and entities associated with Hunter Biden and James Biden.”

According to an FBI FD-302 form detailing Walker’s 2021 interview with Special Counsel David Weiss’ team and obtained by the House Ways and Means Committee, Walker said the “$3 million amount was more of a ‘thank you’ from CEFC.”

Walker said “they talked of putting together a larger group and discussed acquiring office space.”

Fox News Digital in December 2020 reported that Hunter Biden, his CEFC associate, Gongwen Dong, and Joe Biden shared office space in Washington, D.C., in September 2017.

Comer and Jordan have said that evidence collected by congressional investigators reveal that President Biden “was at least aware of some of his family’s business ventures and sought to influence potential business deals that financially benefited his family.”

“Indeed, a Biden business associate, Devon Archer, testified how the Biden “brand” was used in retaining business, and that Joe Biden met with some of the foreign nationals who paid his family,” Comer and Jordan wrote to Walker’s attorney.

Comer and Jordan said Walker may be able to provide evidence relevant to the impeachment inquiry, saying that Walker “played a key role in the Biden family’s business dealings and the chain of complex financial transactions that was used to hide the foreign sources of the funds received by the Biden family.”

They said Walker could provide information related to whether, among other things, Joe Biden, as vice president and/or president “took any official action or effected any change in government policy because of money or other things of value provided to himself or his family, including whether concerns that Chinese sources may release additional evidence about their business relationships with the Biden family have had any impact on official acts performed by President Biden or U.S. foreign policy; abused his office of public trust by providing foreign interests with access to him and his office in exchange for payments to his family or him; or abused his office of public trust by knowingly participating in a scheme to enrich himself or his family by giving foreign interests the impression that they would receive access to him and his office in exchange for payments to his family or him.”

Meanwhile, a former Hunter Biden business associate told Fox News Digital that Walker is a “good guy” but just got “tied up in the House of Biden dumpster fire.”

Walker’s transcribed interview is expected to take place a day after Hunter Biden’s business associate, Mervyn Yan, appeared for testimony and weeks before Hunter Biden appears for his deposition. Yan worked with Hunter in deals related to Chinese energy company CEFC.

Hunter Biden defied his subpoena to appear for a deposition on Dec. 13 and was at risk of being held in contempt of Congress.

His attorneys and the committees came to an agreement last week that the first son will appear for a closed-door deposition on Feb. 28.