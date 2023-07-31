Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer to testify at House Oversight hearing

Hunter Biden’s longtime friend and business associate Devon Archer is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee Monday as part of the panel’s investigation into the Biden family ventures and whether President Biden was involved.

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed Archer last month for testimony as part of his months-long investigation, which has yielded much evidence related to the Biden family’s alleged foreign business schemes. At least three previously planned depositions were canceled by Archer for personal reasons.

DOJ REVEALS HUNTER BIDEN STILL UNDER FEDERAL INVESTIGATION FOR POTENTIAL FARA VIOLATIONS

Archer is reportedly preparing to testify that President Biden met with dozens of Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017- information that, if true, puts into question the White House’s repeated assertions that Biden was “never in business with his son,” never spoke with his son about his business dealings, and never had any knowledge of them.

Archer is expected to detail the meetings he witnessed in which both Bidens – Joe and Hunter – attended. Those meetings either took place in person or via telephone. Archer is also reportedly expected to testify that Hunter would introduce his father to foreign business partners or to prospective investors.

Archer’s intimate knowledge of the business arrangements and Joe Biden’s alleged involvement come after years of working alongside Hunter Biden.

DOOR MAY BE OPEN TO IMPEACHING BIDEN FOR MISDEEDS COMMITTED PRIOR TO PRESIDENCY: LEGAL EXPERTS

Archer served on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings with Hunter beginning in 2014. He also co-founded investment firm Rosemont Seneca alongside the president’s son and Climate Envoy John Kerry’s stepson, Christopher Heinz. Archer served as managing director.

Archer also co-founded BHR Partners in 2013 – a joint-venture between Rosemont Seneca and Chinese investment firm Bohai Capital. BHR Partners is a Beijing-backed private equity firm controlled by Bank of China Limited.

Archer was forced to resign from BHR Partners in May 2016 after he came under federal investigation.

Archer in February 2022 was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for defrauding a Native American tribal entity and various investment advisory clients of tens of millions of dollars in connection with the issuance of bonds by the tribal entity and the subsequent sale of those bonds through “fraudulent and deceptive means,” according to the Justice Department.

Archer’s testimony comes as part of Comer’s investigation, which has revealed that the Biden family and its business associates created more than 20 companies and received more than $10 million from foreign nationals while Joe Biden served as vice president and tried to conceal the source of those funds.

BIDEN FAMILY RECEIVED MILLIONS FROM FOREIGN NATIONALS, TRIED TO CONCEAL SOURCE OF FUNDS: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

Comer said some of these payments could indicate attempts by the Biden family to “peddle influence” and said the family appeared to take steps to “conceal the source and total amount received from the foreign companies.”

The committee has also zeroed in on a key FBI document – an FD-1023 form – containing allegations that Joe Biden, while serving as vice president, and Hunter Biden “coerced” Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky to pay them millions of dollars to help get the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the firm fired.

At the time, Joe Biden was in charge of U.S.-Ukraine policy for the Obama administration. Biden has publicly boasted about his success in having that prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, fired, though supporters say removing Shokin was U.S. policy at the time.

The committee is likely to press Archer on whether he had any knowledge of any alleged payments to the Bidens, as he also sat on the Burisma board.

Sources told Fox News Digital that FD-1023 document is part of an ongoing federal investigation.

“Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he knew nothing about his son’s business dealings. Evidence continues to be revealed that Joe Biden was very much involved in his family’s corrupt influence peddling schemes and he likely benefited financially,” Comer said in a statement ahead of Archer’s deposition. “This includes deals with a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch and a CCP-linked energy company that generated millions for the Bidens and undermined American interests.”

Comer added: “It certainly appears that Joe Biden and his family put themselves first and Americans last, but corporate media and the Justice Department continue to cover up for the Bidens.”

Comer vowed that the Oversight Committee “will continue to follow the facts to provide the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve.”

“We look forward to speaking soon with Devon Archer about Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business affairs,” Comer said.

As for Archer, his attorney said there have been “many leaks and much speculation” about Archer’s potential statements to the committee, but said Monday, “Mr. Archer will get to speak for himself.”