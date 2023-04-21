Hunter Biden lawyers to meet with DOJ officials next week as federal investigation criticism intensifies

Hunter Biden’s lawyers will meet with Department of Justice officials next week, including Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, according to two federal law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.

Fox News is told the meeting was requested by Biden’s attorneys weeks ago and that it has nothing to do with the current revelations from a whistleblower that the investigation into his business dealings is being mishandled.

Biden’s attorneys will meet with Mr. Weiss, who has led the investigation since 2018, and career DOJ officials, according to one of the sources who has been briefed on the matter.

Fox had been previously told Biden was being investigated for two misdemeanor tax filing charges, a felony tax evasion charge, and a false statement charge over a gun purchase.

One source told Fox the meeting of parties next week was not necessarily a signal the U.S. Attorney was prepared to soon make a decision on whether to prosecute Hunter Biden.

The whistleblower, an IRS special agent whose identity has not been made public, alleged earlier this week that “clear conflicts of interest” had failed to be mitigated during the investigation, which led to Republicans accusing the Biden administration of obstruction of justice.

The White House has insisted there was no “political interference” from the Biden administration concerning the probe into the younger Biden, and dismissed the allegations made by the whistleblower.

“Since he took office and consistent with his campaign promise that he would restore the independence of the Justice Department when it comes to decision-making in criminal investigations, President Biden has made clear that this matter would be handled independently by the Justice Department, under the leadership of a U.S. Attorney appointed by former President Trump, free from any political interference by the White House,” White House spokesman Ian Sams told Fox on Thursday.

Fox first reported in December 2020 that Biden was the target of a grand jury investigation prompted, in part, by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

He has not been charged with any crimes.

