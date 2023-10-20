Hunter Biden prosecutor David Weiss to appear for closed-door House Judiciary interview next month

Special Counsel David Weiss is expected to appear for a transcribed interview before the House Judiciary Committee next month, a source familiar with the situation told Fox News.

Weiss is set to appear for his transcribed interview behind closed doors on Nov. 7, the source said.

JORDAN WANTS SPECIAL COUNSEL DAVID WEISS TO TESTIFY PUBLICLY NEXT MONTH BEFORE CONGRESS

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has been negotiating with the Justice Department to have Weiss and other federal prosecutors involved in the Hunter Biden investigation to testify before his committee for months. He initially requested Weiss meet with the committee on Oct. 11.

The DOJ initially offered Weiss for public testimony back in July.

Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Weiss in August to serve as special counsel with jurisdiction over the Hunter Biden investigation and any other issues that have come up, or may come up, related to that probe.

Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, has been leading the Hunter Biden investigation since 2018. His appointment as special counsel came amid allegations that politics had influenced or hampered prosecutorial decisions in the years-long investigation into the president’s son.

In his first move as special counsel, Weiss charged Hunter Biden with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

The president’s son pleaded not guilty to all charges earlier this month.

Weiss has said the investigation into the president’s son is ongoing.

Weiss’ interview comes amid House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

The status of the impeachment inquiry is unclear, however, after the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House speaker. Jordan is currently the Republican nominee for speaker, and is expected to hold a third vote for the post on Friday.