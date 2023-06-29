Hunter Biden’s daughter with ex-stripper will receive some of his paintings, but not his last name: settlement

Hunter Biden has settled his child support case in Arkansas and reached an agreement with the mother of one of his children, who will receive an undisclosed number of paintings from Biden.

Announced in a court filing on Thursday, the settlement between Biden and Lunden Alexis Roberts ended a years-long paternity dispute over the pair’s 4-year-old daughter, who the first son refuses to engage with and whom both President Biden and the first lady refuse to acknowledge as their seventh grandchild.

A former stripper at the Mpire Gentlemen’s Club in Washington, D.C., Roberts had a brief affair with Hunter Biden about five years ago that resulted in a pregnancy, not long after he ended a torrid affair with Hallie Biden, the widow of his brother, Beau Biden.

The girl was born in August 2018. A paternity suit was filed in May 2019 — the same month Hunter Biden married his second wife, Melissa Cohen, with whom he now shares a young son named Beau after his late brother, who died in 2015 from brain cancer.

As part of the agreement, court records revealed that Hunter Biden will give his estranged daughter some of his paintings, which she can sell or keep for herself. The artwork — which Hunter took up as he recovered from alcohol and drug addiction — “shall vary in size with a minimum size of 24×24,” the records stated.

“The child shall select the painting which shall either be sent to the child or sent to a gallery designated by Lunden Roberts,” the court document reads. “The net proceeds of any sales of paintings shall be wired to an account designated by Lunden Roberts.”

It is unclear how much Hunter Biden will pay Roberts as the information is redacted in the court document, but the payments will take place “monthly beginning July 1, 2023, and the same due on the first day of every month thereafter until” the child reaches the age of 18, marries, or passes away.

The document also noted that Biden and Roberts, within the next five years, “shall discuss providing a college education fund for the child.”

Additionally, the records revealed that Roberts had withdrawn her counterclaim to change the child’s last name to “Biden.”

In a January 2020 order, Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer declared following a DNA test “with near scientific certainty” that Hunter Biden is the biological father of the girl, referred to in documents as “Baby Doe.”

Roberts and Hunter Biden reached an agreement in 2020 over the child’s paternity and child support, but the case was reopened when the president’s son requested adjustments to the payments. In December, Roberts requested her daughter’s last name be changed to Biden, with her attorneys writing in a motion, “The Biden name is now synonymous with being well-educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful.” Biden’s team demanded an explanation into why a name change would be in the child’s best interests.

According to Page Six, Roberts graduated from Arkansas State University in 2014 and enrolled at George Washington University, where she attended classes during the summer and fall semesters of 2015 in pursuit of a certificate program in forensic investigation but never graduated. At Mpire, she reportedly danced under the stage name “Dallas.”

Around the time Roberts became pregnant with his child, Hunter Biden was reportedly making at least $83,000 per month while sitting on the board of Burisma Holdings, one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas companies. Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2017, detailed years of his alleged alcoholism, drug addiction and infidelity in a memoir published last year.

