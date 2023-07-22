Hunter Biden’s lawyer hits Marjorie Taylor Greene with ethics complaint over censored nude Hunter photos

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney, filed an ethics complaint Friday against Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green after she displayed censured nude photos of the president’s son at a committee hearing Wednesday.

Lowell demanded the Office of Congressional Ethics “immediately” examine Greene’s actions, which he called “abhorrent behavior that blatantly violates House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct” in his message to the watchdog.

“Now more than ever, the House has a duty to make loud and clear that it does not endorse, condone, or agree with her outrageous, undignified conduct and brazen violations of the standards of official conduct that do not reflect creditably on the House of Representatives,” Lowell wrote in a letter, which The Hill first reported.

Lowell’s request stems from Greene holding up several graphic photos from Hunter Biden’s laptop during a committee hearing Wednesday where IRS whistleblowers alleged misconduct in investigations into the Biden family.

The House Oversight Committee interviewed two IRS whistleblowers — Special Agent Joseph Ziegler, whose identity was revealed during the hearing, and his IRS supervisor Gary Shapley — who alleged political misconduct throughout the Hunter Biden investigation.

Shapley previously blew the whistle on alleged political influence surrounding prosecutorial decisions throughout the yearslong federal probe into President Biden’s son.

Ziegler testified Wednesday that Hunter Biden itemized a $10,000 deduction on his 2018 tax return for a supposed golf club membership that was actually a sex club membership and that he wrote off payments to prostitutes as business expenses.

Greene held up censored nude photos from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop and addressed Ziegler.

“So, when Hunter Biden paid for this woman to do this with him, to travel across state lines from California to Washington, D.C., on June 15, this is a violation of the Mann Act. This was prostitution,” Greene said.

“This is evidence of Hunter Biden making sex — excuse me, this is my time – making pornography,” she said, holding up another photo as Democrats objected.

One member interjected that showing the pictures was “unbecoming of this hearing,” and another asked, “Should we be displaying this … in the committee?”

Ziegler, who identified himself as a gay Democrat with more than a dozen years serving within the IRS’ criminal investigative division, appeared for the first time publicly Wednesday, and Shapley testified to the House Ways and Means Committee last month.

The whistleblowers allege that officials at the Justice Department, FBI and IRS interfered in the investigation into Hunter Biden and that politics influenced decisions in the case.

Greene’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ethics complaint.