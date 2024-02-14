FOX Political News 

Hunter Biden’s phone contained multiple photos of cocaine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia: DOJ

Join Fox News for access to this content

Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account!

Please enter a valid email address.

By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden’s son Hunter’s iPhone reportedly had pictures and videos of “apparent” cocaine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Department of Justice, the president’s son took “multiple photographs” of his alleged drug use in November and December 2018.

The news comes as Hunter is charged with lying about his drug use on a federal form.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DOJ showed the images in court to prove that Hunter was allegedly addicted to drugs when he answered “No” to drug use.

 