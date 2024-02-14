Hunter Biden’s phone contained multiple photos of cocaine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia: DOJ
President Biden’s son Hunter’s iPhone reportedly had pictures and videos of “apparent” cocaine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
According to the Department of Justice, the president’s son took “multiple photographs” of his alleged drug use in November and December 2018.
The news comes as Hunter is charged with lying about his drug use on a federal form.
The DOJ showed the images in court to prove that Hunter was allegedly addicted to drugs when he answered “No” to drug use.