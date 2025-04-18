ICE and DOGE seek sensitive data in crackdown on illegal immigration, waste: report

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials and the U.S. DOGE Service are reportedly looking to add a Medicare database to their arsenal of tools to use in their crackdown on illegal immigrants. The Washington Post published its report on the agencies’ alleged plan on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter and internal documents.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) allegedly manages the database, which contains personal information — including addresses — sought by ICE, according to the Post. The database is known as the Integrated Data Repository (IDR), which acts as an archive for beneficiary information, Medicare claims and more.

DOGE VOLUNTEER CREDITS TRUMP FOR UNPRECEDENTED EFFORT TO CURB ‘JAW-DROPPING’ SOCIAL SECURITY FRAUD

The outlet said ICE is asking CMS to compare the Social Security numbers of individuals believed to be in the country illegally to Medicare claims to help determine their addresses.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued a memorandum aimed at preventing illegal immigrants from obtaining benefits through the Social Security Act, including Medicare. The memorandum establishes a Medicare and Medicaid fraud prosecution program and expands the Social Security Administration’s existing enforcement initiatives.

DOGE’S ACCESS TO CRITICAL IRS SYSTEM CONTAINING TAXPAYER INFORMATION IS IMMINENT

Elon Musk, who leads DOGE, has spoken about the “waste and fraud” in federal entitlement programs, including Medicare.

“The waste and fraud in entitlement spending — which is most of the federal spending is entitlements — so, that’s, like, the big one to eliminate. That’s the, sort of half-trillion, maybe $6-700 billion a year,” Musk told Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The alleged joint initiative between DOGE and ICE seems to align with the Trump administration’s crackdowns on illegal immigration and government waste.

ICE did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.