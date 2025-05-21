ICE captures illegal immigrant wanted for allegedly killing mother in DUI crash

EXCLUSIVE: Immigration and Customs Enforcement captured an Ecuadorian illegal immigrant who is facing vehicular homicide charges in Minnesota on Friday.

The August crash, in which German Adriano Llangari Inga allegedly had a blood alcohol content “twice the legal limit,” killed mother Victoria Eileen Harwell, and hurt her teenage daughter and sister, according to DHS and local media outlets.

“Despite a lack of cooperation from local Minnesota authorities, ICE arrested criminal illegal alien German Llangari Inga. This criminal illegal alien has been evading prosecution for vehicular homicide that resulted in the death of Minnesota mom, Victoria Eileen Harwell,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

He was arrested by Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office on May 10 “on an outstanding warrant,” but then released on May 13 without notifying ICE despite the detainer request placed by the agency on that day, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

There was another detainer placed by ICE in August when the crash occurred, but Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital that because of the state Attorney General’s guidance, they “cannot lawfully hold individuals in custody based solely on an administrative detainer issued by the Department of Homeland Security or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).”

“If a judicially-signed warrant is presented to HCSO, ICE will be notified when it becomes the holding agency. In the absence of such a warrant, individuals must be released once all criminal charges or holds have been resolved. HCSO is committed to working with federal and local partners and honoring the constitutional rights of all individuals,” HCSO’s statement at the time added.

In August, he was in county jail for two days.

“Despite Hennepin County refusing to honor this criminal illegal alien’s detainer TWICE, ICE officers tracked him down and removed this criminal from Minnesota’s streets. Tim Walz should be thanking ICE not using despicable rhetoric. Remember sanctuary politicians are fighting for criminal illegal aliens. President Trump and Secretary Noem are fighting for the victims of illegal alien crime, like Eileen Harwell,” McLaughlin continued.

Earlier this month, the Trump White House took aim at Minnesota leaders because the man was still at large. According to ICE, he first came to the United States in June 2016 and “was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, issued an order of expedited removal and placed into removal proceedings.”

“An illegal immigrant drove drunk, killed an innocent mother, and is now on the run because Democrats didn’t do their most important job: protect their constituents,” Alex Pfeiffer, White House Principal Deputy Communications Director, told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement at the time.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.