ICE expands illegal immigration tip line after Colorado terrorist attack: ‘Public safety threats’

Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be directing more resources to its 24/7 tip line after the antisemitic Boulder, Colorado, terrorist attack, as the suspect overstayed his visa.

“For four years, the Biden Administration allowed millions of unvetted illegal aliens – including terrorists, gang members, and other violent criminals – to pour into our country,” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement on Monday.

“Yesterday’s terrorist attack by a suspect illegally in our country, underscores the importance of getting these illegal aliens out of our country,” McLaughlin added.

“Secretary Noem is revamping ICE’s illegal alien tip line to devote more resources and personnel to help remove these criminal illegal aliens from our country. To report suspicious criminal activity, call 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) – help President Trump, Secretary Noem and our brave law enforcement remove these public safety threats from our communities and to make America safe again.”

According to a news release, the tip line is being used so ICE can gather information from the public and authorities from around the country, and more staff will be added as part of the revamp.

On Sunday, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly burned eight people, including a Holocaust survivor, who were rallying for the return of hostages in Gaza.

The attack has brought renewed attention to the long-term impacts of Biden-era immigration policies, as the suspect was granted work authorization in the United States after applying for asylum in 2022 while in the country on a tourist visa.

He was permitted to work a month after his visa expired in March 2023, and the work permit expired in March 2025. White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller posted to X on Sunday, “Suicidal migration must be fully reversed.”

“Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America,” President Donald Trump wrote on TRUTH Social. “He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under ‘TRUMP’ Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland.”

He is now facing federal hate crime charges, and he is charged with attempted murder in Colorado.

“The Department of Justice has swiftly charged the illegal alien perpetrator of this heinous attack with a federal hate crime and will hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Our prayers are with the victims and our Jewish community across the world,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

“This vile antisemitic violence comes just weeks after the horrific murder of two young Jewish Americans in Washington, D.C. We will never tolerate this kind of hatred. We refuse to accept a world in which Jewish Americans are targeted for who they are and what they believe,” she continued.

The tip-line announcement also comes as the Trump administration is boosting its daily goal to 3,000 illegal immigrant arrests, as ICE continues to conduct sweeps in cities throughout the country, including arresting those with additional criminal records.