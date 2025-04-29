ICE touts record-breaking immigration enforcement during Trump’s first 100 days

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently announced that during President Donald Trump’s first 100 days of his second term, the agency arrested more than 66,000 illegal immigrants and removed more than 65,000.

Three in four arrests of illegal immigrants involved someone accused of committing a crime, according to the agency.

“The brave men and women of ICE protect our families, friends and neighbors by removing public safety and national security threats from our communities,” ICE acting director Todd M. Lyons wrote in a statement.

The total number of ICE illegal immigrant arrests includes 2,288 gang members from Tren de Aragua, MS-13, 18th Street and other gangs, Lyons said.

Tren de Aragua and MS-13 are now listed as foreign terrorist organizations.

Additionally, 1,329 were accused or convicted of sex offenses, and 498 were accused or convicted of murder, according to ICE.

The criminal records of those arrested include convictions or charges for 9,639 assaults, 6,398 DWIs or DUIs and 1,479 weapon offenses, according to the release.

Arrests and removals surged with help from state and local law enforcement agencies through the 287(g) Program, which allows local authorities to enforce federal immigration laws.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations directorate has nearly 600 pending and signed agreements with police departments and sheriff’s offices across the nation, demonstrating the effectiveness of a whole-of-government approach to immigration enforcement, according to the release.

Since Jan. 20, there have been 444 new 287(g) agreements nationwide.

Even still, with about 11 million illegal immigrants in the U.S., the current 65,682 deportations would account for just 0.59%.

Officials said ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), which also focuses on transnational crime and threats, has been zeroing in on worksite operations to protect American businesses.

Since Jan. 20, HSI has arrested more than 1,000 workers who were illegal immigrants, and proposed over $1 million in fines against businesses that hire illegal employees.

“This agency has set the bar on arrests and removals while upholding its national security mission,” ICE deputy director Madison D. Sheahan wrote in a statement. “Last week, HSI broke up a human smuggling ring that’s allegedly responsible for bringing between 500 and 700 illegal aliens into the U.S. every year — aliens that the U.S. government never vetted. Our communities are becoming safer each day thanks to President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s leadership.”

Illegal immigrant encounters are down by 95%, while illegal crossings plunged to levels last seen in the 1960s, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the White House.

The number of illegal immigrants who “got away” from immigration enforcement officers is down 99%, with a 655% spike in arrests of suspected terrorists, CBP and the White House said.

There are now an additional 85 miles of new border barriers.