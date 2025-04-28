Illinois gov calls for mass protests against Trump admin: GOP ‘cannot know a moment of peace’

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, a Democrat, called for mass protests during a speech in New Hampshire on Sunday.

The governor declared that President Donald Trump and the individuals “he has elevated” are “an affront to every value this country was founded upon.”

“Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption — but I am now,” he declared.

“These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace. They have to understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have. We must castigate them on the soapbox and then punish them at the ballot box. They must feel in their bones … that we will relegate their portraits to the museum halls reserved for tyrants and traitors.”

Donald Trump Jr. asked if the governor was aiming to inspire another attempted assassination of his father.

“Are you trying to inspire a 3rd assassination attempt on my dad? Two wasn’t enough for you?” he wrote in a post on X.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., declared in a tweet, “We welcome the Republican refugees from the Land of Lincoln suffering under the tyranny of the Pritzker regime to the free state of Missouri!”

Pritzker has served as governorof the state since early 2019.