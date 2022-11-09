Incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas wins re-election in bellwether New Hampshire’s House seat

Democratic incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas won re-election on Tuesday in New Hampshire’s first congressional district by defeating Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt.

Incumbent Pappas, the first openly gay member of Congress from New Hampshire, formerly served in the New Hampshire state House of Representatives and on the New Hampshire Executive Council.

He has represented this district since 2019. Pappas’ GOP opponent, 25-year-old Leavitt, is a former assistant press secretary for the Trump administration and former communications director for House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Inflation was a centerpiece of the race, as Leavitt blamed household budget concerns and high electricity bills on Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Biden’s agenda.

THE 25-YEAR-OLD FIRST TIME GOP CANDIDATE WHO WOULD HELP REPUBLICAN WIN BACK THE HOUSE BY MAKING HISTORY

During an Oct. 25 debate between the two candidates, illegal immigration and the ongoing opioid crisis were major issues of contention.

“Congressman, respectfully, you’ve done nothing to push back against the Biden administration to stop the flow of illegal drugs into our communities,” Leavitt told Pappas.

Abortion was also a topic in the debate, with Leavitt supporting state legislatures deciding limitations on abortion and Pappas advocating for codifying abortion access at the federal level.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pappas significantly outraised Leavitt, bringing in $4.2 million as of Sept. 30 compared to Leavitt’s $2.6 million.

Fox News’ Alexandra Orbuch contributed to this report.