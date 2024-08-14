Incumbent GOP Rep. Pete Stauber wins Minnesota Congressional District 8 primary

Former police officer and Incumbent Republican Rep. Pete Stauber of Minnesota defeated his Republican challenger on Tuesday night, advancing to the general election in November to face Tuesday night’s Democratic primary winner for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District.

Stauber, who has served in the House of Representatives since January 2019, is known for his background in law enforcement and his focus on public safety.

Before entering politics, Stauber worked as a police officer in Duluth, Minnesota. His experience in law enforcement has influenced his legislative priorities, including his advocacy for stronger border security and support for law enforcement agencies. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 endorsed Stauber last month.

Challenger Harry Welty, originally from Arkansas City, Kansas, now lives in Duluth, Minnesota and works in education. He earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Minnesota State University, Mankato in 1973.

Welty became active in politics while serving on the Duluth school board from 1996 to 2004. During his time on the board, he gained national attention when he used a voodoo doll to symbolize trying to resolve conflicts among board members.

