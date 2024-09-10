Independents RFK Jr., Tulsi Gabbard to spin for Trump at debate, joining Vance and other Republicans

PHILADELPHIA – Two well-known former Democrats turned independents who are backing Donald Trump will be in the spin room at Tuesday night’s debate between the former president and Vice President Kamala Harris, to talk up Trump’s performance.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the well-known environmental activist and vaccine skeptic who last month suspended his own presidential campaign and endorsed Trump, will be on hand at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center, the Trump campaign confirmed to Fox News.

So will former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who unsuccessfully ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination before leaving the party and becoming an independent two years ago.

2024 SHOWDOWN: HARRIS AND TRUMP TO FACE OFF IN ‘DECISIVE’ DEBATE

Gabbard, who’s become a favorite of many on the political right, backed Trump last month.

HERE’S WHAT TRUMP ALLIES SAY THE FORMER PRESIDENT SHOULD DO IN HIS DEBATE WITH HARRIS

Joining Kennedy and Gabbard in the spin room at the debate – which is the first and potentially only face-to-face showdown between Harris and Trump before Election Day on Nov 5 – is a squad of high-profile Republicans.

Topping the list is Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.

Also in the spin room for Trump: Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley and co-chair Lara Trump, who is the former president’s daughter-in-law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So will former Trump rivals during the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination turned surrogates: Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Other top surrogates in the spin room will be Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Reps. Byron Donalds and Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mike Waltz of Texas, and Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

News of the Trump spin room surrogates was first reported by Politico.

The Harris campaign had yet to announce their list of spin room surrogates.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.