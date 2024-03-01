Intel agency DEI training features the ‘gender unicorn’ and ‘transgender terminology’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

FIRST ON FOX – The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) “LGBTQIA + ally training” includes the “gender unicorn” and “transgender terminology index,” internal documents reveal.

According to a slide deck obtained by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, DCSA recruits are required to learn “basic concepts” of “inclusion and diversity,” including concepts like “sex is biological” and “gender is a social construct,” learning the LGBTQIA acronym, and “transgender terminology”.

DCSA, an agency within the Department of Defense, calls itself “America’s gatekeeper” and is “the largest investigative service provider in the federal government supporting over 100 federal entities.”

The training includes a section called “pride flag explained,” which explains how the word “progress” represents how “the Pride Flag evolved to include both new colors and a new shape.”

The training deck also features a slide that includes a quote from Office of Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, saying, “Diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility are the cornerstone of our mission. . . . The IC’s ability to leverage the talent and perspectives of diverse backgrounds, experiences, and viewpoints is critical in a rapidly changing global threat environment.”

“Ensuring that we have an IC workforce who thinks differently, sees problems differently, and overcomes challenges differently is imperative. Their creativity ensures that our nation is secure against the array of adversaries and the foreign threats we face,” she said.

The slide with Haines’ quote is labeled “mission imperative” in the agency’s deck.

It also encourages employees to display an “I am an ally” poster “on your office door or cubicle so others know they are in a safe and inclusive space with you.”

The deck includes hypothetical scenarios like, “You refer to your colleague using she/her pronouns. Your colleague corrects you, stating their pronouns are they/them,” and discussion questions like, “How should you respond when corrected? How can you be an ally to this person?”

The deck also includes a graphic of the “gender unicorn” which acts as a guide to the “gender orientation spectrum.”

“Adversaries are capitalizing on the fact that the American bureaucracy imposes overhead costs on agencies with absurd mandated annual training that deviates so widely from agencies’ actual mission set,” Colin Aamot, an investigator for the Oversight Project told Fox News Digital. “This is part of a larger, systemic issue to move away from core agency priorities such as intelligence — towards indoctrination of leftist ideologies.”

DCSA and ODNI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.