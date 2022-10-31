Iowa Gov Reynolds drops massive six-figure ad buy in campaign’s last week: Iowans still know ‘boys from girls’

FIRST ON FOX: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, dropped a massive six-figure ad buy as election season enters into its final week, saying the people of the Hawkeye State still know “boys from girls.”

Reynolds, who has a dominating lead over her Democrat opponent Deidre DeJear, released the ad highlighting Iowa’s growth under her leadership and taking aim at the “woke” crowd.

The governor’s campaign told Fox News Digital that they estimate the digital streaming platform, cable and broadcast ad buy will cost around $900,000 as the gubernatorial race hits its last stretch.

In the ad exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, the Republican governor highlighted Iowa’s culture while blasting “woke” states, saying Iowans still know “boys from girls.”

“Iowa is a home like no other. A land rooted in faith, freedom, and hard work, with fields of dreams that still come true,” Reynolds said in the ad.

“Here in Iowa, we still know right from wrong, boys from girls, and liberty from tyranny,” she continued.

Reynolds said Iowa “stayed open and thrived” amid the COVID-19 pandemic because the state “put people to work” instead of “staying at home” and took a jab at the federal government, saying Iowans “get things done.”

The Republican governor then declared the state as not being “woke,” despite Iowans tending to “get up early.”

“Record low unemployment, tax cuts and so much more,” Reynolds said. “Here in Iowa, we may get up early, but we’re not woke.”

“We love our country, our military and law enforcement,” she continued. “Because of who we are and what we stand for, Iowa has always been America at its best.”

“Here in this field of dreams we call home, anything is possible,” Reynolds added. “And the best is yet to come.”

The ad buy comes as Americans prepare to cast their ballots in races across the country, with several states’ top leadership spots and control of Congress on the line.

Reynolds handily leads her opponent in the race for the governor’s mansion with the race likely going red.

Republicans are seeing a surge in Iowa, as well, with both freshman Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson leading in their races while Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne falls behind her GOP opponent Zach Nunn.