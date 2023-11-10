Iowa police arrest suspect after alleged sexual assault of former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally

Police in Nebraska arrested a suspect Friday after former Republican Arizona Sen. Martha McSally said she was sexually assaulted two days ago while running along the Missouri River on the Iowa-Nebraska border.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 25-year-old Dominic Henton of Papillion, was taken into custody in Omaha early this morning, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

The department announced last night that an arrest warrant was issued for Henton for one count of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse in relation to the incident Wednesday in Council Bluffs, a city that is adjacent to Omaha.

Investigators released images they say show Henton following McSally “eastbound over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge and then southbound onto the trail.”

“Senator McSally can be seen walking in front of Henton in the photos,” the Council Bluffs Police Department said.

Police say McSally was assaulted “as she was jogging on the River’s Edge Service Road south of I-480 bridge underpass.”

“McSally fought off the attacker and chased him into a dense area of brush near the I-480 bridge,” Council Bluffs Police added. “McSally lost sight of the suspect prior to the officers arriving.”

Henton was described as a White male who is believed to be a transient who frequents the area of the riverfront on both sides of the Iowa-Nebraska border.

McSally, who has previously spoken about being a rape survivor, detailed the ordeal in an Instagram video. She said she was running along the river when a man came from behind her and “engulfed me.” She noted that she was slated to speak in Omaha, Nebraska, about “courage and heart, and how to be a brave heart.”

“And I just had it put to the test,” she said. “A man came up behind me, and he engulfed me in a bear hug, and he molested and fondled me until I fought him off.”

“I was in a fight-flight-or-freeze, and I chose to fight,” she added. “I ran after him, I threw my water bottle at him, and I chased him into the brush, where he was then hiding as I called 911 and waited for the police to come. I don’t think they found him, and I’m OK.”

McSally previously spoke about being raped by a superior officer while serving in the Air Force. She made the disclosure during a 2019 Senate hearing on sexual assault allegations in the military.

“My drive to fight against sexual assault in the ranks is not from the outside looking in,” she said at the time. “And it is deeply personal.”

McSally served several terms in Congress before being appointed to the Senate after the passing of John McCain. She was defeated in a 2020 special election by Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, a former NASA astronaut.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.