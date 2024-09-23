Iowa poll flashes warning sign for Republican congresswoman in competitive district

Republican incumbent for Iowa’s 1st District, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, received a warning sign from a Monday poll, which placed her slightly behind her Democratic challenger.

The new poll from the Des Moines Register shows Miller-Meeks trailing three points behind Democrat Christina Bohannan. It is the closest race in the state, with Republicans favored in all three of Iowa’s other House races.

Miller-Meeks defeated a Republican primary challenger earlier this year, but now finds herself sitting at 46% support to Bohannan’s 49%.

The Register poll surveyed 811 Iowa adults, including 656 likely voters, from Sept. 8-11. The poll advertises a margin of error of 3.8%.

GREG GUTFELD: MILLER-MEEKS ‘MISSED AN OPPORTUNITY’ TO GRILL COVID-ERA OFFICIAL ON THE LIVES RUINED

A spokesman for the Miller-Meeks campaign brushed off the poll in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“To extrapolate from 160 odd interviews when the pollsters didn’t even ask a ballot where they named the candidates is next to worthless,” the spokesman said. “But, yes, this is a competitive race, as Democrats and their backers have already spent millions of dollars on TV advertising distorting the congresswoman’s record.”

“Once voters understand how extreme Christina Bohannan is on the issues, we’re confident that voters in the district will side with Mariannette Miller-Meeks,” the statement continued.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll has found repeated swings in Miller-Meeks’ district throughout the year. In June, the pollsters found Miller-Meeks favored in a 53% to 41% matchup with Bohannon. Another poll in February had Bohannon leading 49% to 45%.

WIFE OF HARRIS’ VP PICK SETS SOCIAL MEDIA ABLAZE WITH ‘BIZARRE’ ADMISSION ABOUT 2020 RIOTS

Meanwhile, the Cook Political Report still has Miller-Meeks’ district down as “Lean Republican.” Fox News’ power rankings also had the district as “Likely Republican” in August.

NEW POLL SHOWS HARRIS SURGING IN IOWA, A STATE THOUGH TO BE SAFE FOR

Some Republican voters in the Register poll expressed frustration with Miller-Meeks for not being supportive enough of former President Donald Trump.

“Our own Republicans are so milquetoast wishy-washy that they’re almost worthless, And that’s the category I would put Meeks in,” Jim Schenk, a 62-year-old Republican told the paper.

“She’s just sitting there not doing anything,” he added. “The only thing you can say about her is that she’s not actively harming us like a Democrat would be doing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schenk said he believes Miller-Meeks has been hesitant to defend Trump because she knows she represents a vulnerable district.