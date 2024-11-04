Iowa poll shows Democrats in position to flip 2 GOP House seats

Democrats are in a position to possibly flip two of Iowa’s four House seats, according to a new poll.

The state’s four House seats are currently controlled by Republicans.

Democrats have the upper hand in the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts, while Republicans remain ahead among voters in the 2nd and 4th Districts, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

In the 1st Congressional District, 53% of respondents said they preferred the Democratic candidate, while 37% said they would vote or have already voted for the Republican.

Democratic challenger Christina Bohannan, therefore, has a 16-point lead over Republican incumbent Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in their 2022 rematch contest.

SHOCK POLL HAS HARRIS LEADING TRUMP IN IOWA WITH 3-POINT SHIFT TOWARD VICE PRESIDENT IN RED STATE

Miller-Meeks secured victory over Bohannan by nearly 7 percentage points in 2022.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows 48% of voters in the third congressional district prefer the Democratic candidate, while 41% said they voted or will vote for the Republican. Democratic challenger Lanon Baccam has a 7-point lead ahead of Republican incumbent Rep. Zach Nunn.

In the 2nd Congressional District, 45% of respondents prefer the Republican, while 42% prefer the Democrat. Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson has a three-point lead over Democrat Sarah Corkery.

ALASKA, IOWA, MONTANA, 7 OTHER STATES END EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING ON MONDAY

Republican incumbent Rep. Randy Feenstra wields a 16-point lead over Democratic challenger Ryan Melton. The poll found 53% of voters support the Republican in the 4th Congressional District, while 37% of voters support the Democratic candidate.

The polling represents the first time since September 2020 that Democrats have the advantage statewide on the congressional ballot. In the last poll in September, Republicans were favored statewide, 52% to 44%. Since then, Iowa voters have shifted toward Democrats. The Democrat in the 1st congressional district had a 3-point lead in September, while the Republicans had the advantage in the three other races then.

The new poll was conducted from Oct. 28-31 and sampled 808 likely Iowa voters. That included people who had voted already or who told pollsters they would definitely vote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Its margin of error statewide was plus or minus 3.4 percentage points, and for congressional districts, was a maximum of plus or minus 7.2 percentage points.